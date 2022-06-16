Brittney Griner’s Detention In Russia Extended Through July 2nd

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody and they’ve decided to extend her detention. Griner has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling and will stay there through July 2nd. A U.S. State department has classified her a “wrongfully detained.” The WNBA Phoenix Mercury player was arrested when Russian authorities claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage and a significant amount of narcotic substance.

