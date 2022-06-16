News
Brittney Griner's Detention In Russia Extended Through July 2nd

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody and they’ve decided to extend her detention. Griner has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling and will stay there through July 2nd. A U.S. State department has classified her a “wrongfully detained.” The WNBA Phoenix Mercury player was arrested when Russian authorities claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage and a significant amount of narcotic substance.

More on this story here:  https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/14/sport/brittney-griner-russia-detention-extended/index.html

