Lizzo Announces New Version Of “GRRRLS” Following Backlash

Lizzo is responding to criticism of her new song “GRRRLS.” The single from Lizzo’s upcoming album, “Special,” contains a lyric that uses what some in the disabled community consider an “ableist slur.” In a post on Instagram Monday night, Lizzo said she understands the power words can have since she’s had many hateful words used against her. She went on to say that a new version of the song will be released with a lyric change that removes the slur. Lizzo ended her post by saying, “As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

More on this story here: https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/14/entertainment/lizzo-grrrls-lyric/index.html