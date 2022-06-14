Take advantage of public spaces to cool off in Indianapolis

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — As central Indiana braces for extreme heat, city officials are urging residents to stay inside.

If there is not a place to immediately cool down, you can take advantage of open Indy Parks family centers, public libraries and splash pads throughout the city.

“We don’t necessarily designate “official” cooling centers but encourage all residents to make use of these public spaces, as well as free pool access starting this year,” a spokesperson for the Office of Public Health and Safety said.

Several Indy Parks family centers will be open to the public throughout the week.

There will be several public pools open from Wednesday to Sunday this week as the heat and humidity continue.

