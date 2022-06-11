Suge Knight Testifies About Dr Dre’s Plot To Kill Him

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

So, this happened…

Suge Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence, but was back in court on Wednesday to testify about Dr. Dre allegedly hiring a hit man to kill him. His testimony comes as part of a lawsuit filed by Terry Carter’s family. Knight ran over Carter in 2015. The former Death Row Records CEO testified he had a meeting with Dre, then was ambushed by multiple people when he pulled up to the location. He said he feared for his life and slammed the gas pedal, hitting two men. Knight was originally charged with murder, but it was lowered to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

More on this story here:

https://www.complex.com/music/suge-knight-testifies-about-murder-burger-incident