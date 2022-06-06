Gas Prices Jump To $4.86 Per Gallon

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The national average for a gallon of gas is setting another daily record. Triple-A says it’s now up to up four-86 a gallon. That’s a 25-cent a gallon bump over the past week and 60 cents per gallon higher than it was a month ago. The price is over five dollars a gallon in nine states and the District of Columbia. In California’s Mendocino County, north of San Francisco, one station is charging nearly ten bucks a gallon. Some analysts expect gas to reach six dollars a gallon or more by Labor Day.

Gonna be a loooong summer..

More on the this story here:

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/06/business/gas-price-surge/index.html