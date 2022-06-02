Carmel Has New Sister City in Italy

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The city of Carmel has a new special partnership with a town all the way in the Tuscany region of Italy.

Cortona, located in the country’s Arezzo province, is Carmel’s newest Sister City.

That means the communities will promote “international goodwill, understanding, student educational exchanges and expanded business relationships between the two cities and their respective nations,” according to a news release from the office of Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.

The relationship is officially recognized after the highest elected or appointed official from both communities signs an agreement to become sister cities, according to Sister City International, a nonprofit citizen diplomacy network that serves as the national membership organization for individual sister cities.

Brainard met with Cortona Mayor Luciano Meoni last week to sign the agreement, according to the news release.

Source: WRTV.com