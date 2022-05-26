Indiana Fever and head coach part ways

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Indianapolis — The Indiana Fever announced they are parting ways with their head coach Marianne Stanley.

Stanley’s contract comes to an end this year. Assistant coach Carlos Knox has been named interim head coach.

Fever interim general manager Lin Dunn said, “With this new group of players, it is time for our organization to go in a different direction. This was a difficult decision, and we wish Marianne the very best in the future.”

Stanley began coaching Indiana Fever in 2020.

Read more from WRTV here