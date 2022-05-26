Pepsi Will No Longer Sponsor The Super Bowl Halftime Show

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Well it was a good run while it lasted…

The NFL is in search of a new sponsor for the Super Bowl halftime show. After ten years Pepsi has decided to move on from sponsoring the show but the brand will still be partners of the NFL. Now they’re looking for a big partnership within the music industry or a streaming service that could take advantage of getting behind the scenes bonus content. The Super Bowl halftime show has grown to be one of the most talked about live TV music events.

More on this story here : https://hypebeast.com/2022/5/pepsi-no-longer-sponsoring-super-bowl-halftime-show