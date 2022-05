WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Well, it’s gonna finally happen…

The hit sitcom “Martin” will be having a reunion. Variety reports it’ll take place on the show’s iconic living room set. The reunion is bringing back original cast members Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne the second to discuss the show’s five seasons. “Martin: The Reunion” is set to debut on June 16th on BET-plus.

More on this story here: https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/martin-reunion-bet-plus-summer-1235277533/