Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears to host free basketball clinic

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will host two upcoming free basketball clinics for children between 10-15 years old.

The free clinics will take place on June 22 and will offer youth a chance to learn basketball fundamentals while also interacting with an elected official and staff from the prosecutor’s office.

“Building positive relationships with young people is not only fundamental to the success of our office but the community at large,” Prosecutor Mears said. “I have found that, throughout my life, the relationships I have made on the basketball court are some of the most influential I have ever had. It is our hope that through these clinics we can make a positive and lasting impact on the lives of young people and their families.”

The first clinic will run from 10 a.m. to noon for fifth and sixth-grade students. The second clinic, also on June 22, will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for seventh and eighth-grade students.

The clinics will be held at the Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts at 4501 E. 32nd Street in Indianapolis.

Space is limited and registration is required to attend. Parents or guardians wishing to register their students can visit the form here.

Read more from WRTV here