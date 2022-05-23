The Fix w/ Karen Vaughn: Adrienne Bailon Opens Up About Pregnancy Struggles

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Adrienne Bailon Opens Up About Her Struggle to get pregnant.

Adrienne Bailon shared it has been a tough journey trying to conceive. She said she has tried IVF multiple times and it has not worked but she refuses to give up. Click the link below to watch the video.

Source: https://twitter.com/thejasminebrand/status/1528065249735327744

Why Were Kerry Washington’s ‘Scandal’ Co-Stars Mad at Her

Kerry Washington was on Ellen and talked about why her Scandal co-stars were mad at her for years. And it’s all over a kiss. Ellen’s last show is this Thursday.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQeILeLBLmo

Apparently Diddy Doesn’t Know At What Age Teens Date

Everyone is making their last trips to Ellen and that includes Diddy who has been a guest on her show 17 times. Ellen asked Diddy if his daughter’s who are 15 (the twins) and 16 (daughter Chance), are dating yet and I think he died for a few minutes. Diddy then proceeded to ask what age people start to date. He assumed most teens start at the age of 17 but was shocked when someone in the audience said 14-years-old. I think Diddy saw his life flash before his eyes-he started stuttering and getting uncomfortable.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rul5CIVg4lM