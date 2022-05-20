Indianapolis EMS ambulance stolen from hospital, recovered after police chase

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — An ambulance was stolen from Eskenazi Hospital early Friday morning while its crew was inside for a random drug test.

A spokesperson for Indianapolis EMS told WRTV the crew was inside for a random drug test, part of its employment policies, and came out to see their ambulance was stolen.

The spokesperson told us a district lieutenant found the stolen ambulance near 10th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The ambulance had a geotracker.

The suspect got back in the ambulance and police began chasing the suspect, the spokesperson said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Alen Hopkins said the suspect was using lights and sirens as they cleared intersections.

Hopkins said there was no damage to the ambulance and nothing was stolen.

Read more from WRTV here