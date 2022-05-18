New IndyGo program provides free healthcare services at transit center

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo’s newest program has a goal of providing free healthcare to anyone, regardless of health insurance status through “Wellness in Transit.”

Every Tuesday from May-October, services will be available from 3-5 p.m. at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, located at 201 Washington Street. The program’s goal is to reduce the burden for riders who may need to make an added trip for healthcare.

The clinic is designed to treat minor illnesses and injury.