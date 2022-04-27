Indianapolis DPW answers questions about heavy trash pick up delays

Finlinson, who just helped her friend move mattresses while WRTV was on the street talking with residents, was frustrated with needing to move trash.

“It should have already been picked up. Two months is too long,” Finlinson said.

Neighbors said they have called DPW and the city multiple times.

“It’s just back and forth,” Bullock said. “There’s no definite (answer) when it’s going to get picked up and it’s obvious. They say it’s because of the worker shortage, but it would be nice that when you call… (they tell the) truth instead of getting two different stories from three different people.”

Indianapolis DPW said it is prioritizing residential trash pickup during their staffing issues.

“The decision we made when those staffing issues presented themselves, is that we have to prioritize the standard residential trash because everybody is putting those solid waste bins out,” Ben Easley, an Indianapolis Department of Public Works spokesperson, said.

Easley said that a staffing shortage is a primary factor for suspending heavy trash pick-up for some areas. Although it’s not an ideal solution, he said the department must do what it can.

Read more from WRTV here