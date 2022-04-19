Indy
HomeIndy

Video shows IMPD officers rescuing mother, two children from apartment fire

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police released body camera videos from officers who rescued a mother and two children from an apartment fire earlier this month.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the apartment fire around 3:40 a.m. on April 11 near East Street and Hanna Avenue.

Related Stories

Flames were coming from the building when they arrived. Dispatchers told officers a mother and her 2-year-old and 3-year-old children were trapped inside.

Officers Carroll, Hupp and Laird worked together as they rescued the two children and their mother from the second-story window.

The officers took the children to Indianapolis EMS crews and then went back to make sure no one else was inside.

“We want to thank these Hoosier heroes for their quick thinking and actions that undoubtedly saved lives,” IMPD said in the video.

Read more from WRTV here

family rescued from fire , Fire , IMPD , Indianapolis , INDY News , video , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Hi-Five Member Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark Passes Away At 49

 17 hours ago
04.18.22

Natural Hair Guru Felicia Leatherwood’s Ultimate Tips For Maintaining Your Protective Styles

 1 day ago
04.18.22

DJ Kay Slay Dies After a 4- Month COVID-19 Battle

 2 days ago
04.18.22

Joseline Hernandez Slapped With $25 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Fade Delivery

 3 days ago
04.18.22

Critical Race Theory Has Now Resulted In A Missouri High School Teacher Losing Her Job

 4 days ago
04.18.22

Oprah To Highlight Racial Inequity In Healthcare With Smithsonian Channel Documentary

 4 days ago
04.18.22

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Slams Black Lives Matter After Frank James Arrest

 4 days ago
04.18.22

Lizzo’s Shapewear Brand Yitty Was Five Years In The Making

 4 days ago
04.18.22
20 items

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]

 5 days ago
04.14.22

Benzino Claps Back at 50 Cent After Being Exposed Over Trans Relationship

 5 days ago
04.14.22
Photos
Close