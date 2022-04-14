The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Don't Try The Weeknd! The Prayer Tina Knowles-Lawson Said To Find Her Husband Richard Lawson...Inside

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Prayer Tina Knowles-Lawson Said To Find Her Husband Richard Lawson

Tina Knowles-Lawson is in a new Lifetime Thriller this weekend with Michelle Williams. She was on the Tamron Hall Show promoting the movie by TD Jakes titled Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. She talked about praying for her now husband, Richard Lawson and was asked what was the prayer? Ok so we have Ciara’s Prayer and now we have Tina Knowles-Lawson prayer-ladies you writing these prayers down?

If You Happen To Have $36 Million Laying Around You Could Own This Home

Speaking of…..Russell Wilson and Ciara are officially parting ways with Seattle as their stunning lakefront home is on the market for $36 million. The 6-bedroom, 5 bathroom estate is located on two acres.The Mansion has views of the water and the city’s skyline. Click the link to look inside.

Ludacris to receive honorary degree from Georgia State University

Ludacris will soon have a bachelor’s degree from the university he attended before he left to become a superstar. Georgia State University will award him an honorary bachelor’s degree during its May 4 commencement ceremony. He attended Georgia State as student in the 1990s.

Coachella Ticket Prices Drop 32% Following Kanye West Leaving Lineup

Coachella kicks off this weekend. There will be no Kanye West. He dropped out the show. Instead the headliner will be The Weeknd. TickPick, a no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, says the average price for tickets prior to Kanye dropped out the show was $685. Now the tickets are $475. That is a 32% drop off.

Coachella tried to pay The Weeknd less than Ye. He demanded the same fee of $8 million with a $500,000 production allowance. After threatening to pull out from the show they paid him his asking price of 8 million. Ohhh they tried it with The Weeknd!

