The Fix with Karen Vaughn: DJ Jazzy Jeff Speaks on His Friend Will Smith

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Has a curse word (AUDIO) DJ Jazzy Jeff Speaks on His Friend Will Smith

DJ Jazzy Jeff was asked recently about his thoughts on his friend Will Smith at the Oscars.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CcFtuympfq8/

Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years

Hopefully, we can now put an end to all discussions around the Oscars. On Friday afternoon, The Academy handed Will Smith a 10 year ban from attending the Oscars. He can keep his Oscar, he can still be nominated for future Oscars. In a statement Will Smith said “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Source: https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio/news/local/will-smith-banned-from-oscars-for-10-years

‘The Real’ Canceled After 8 Seasons, Loni Love Says Covid Costs Killed The Show

After 8 seasons the talk show The Real has officially been canceled. Loni Love wrote on Twitter, In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down..We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show…it’s been a great ride and thank you to the audio for allowing 8 seasons of show that was Emmy winning and historic. Most importantly thank you to the viewers for riding with us.. this is not goodbye but see you all soon!

Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/the-real-canceled-after-8-seasons-loni-love-says-covid-costs-killed-the-show/

(AUDIO) Could We Be Getting A Sequel to the Movie Love & Basketball?

Love and Basketball was released on April 16, 2000-yes, it has been 22 years! Omar Epps was a guest on the Tamron Hall Show and she asked him about the possibility of a sequel.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySV_SPDtF1U

Also On 106.7 WTLC: