Pacers unveil event center plans next to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers Sports & Entertainment have unveiled their plans to construct a $20 million event center, named the Bicentennial Unity Plaza Entertainment Complex, next door to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

According to Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the three-story center’s location would be 108 S. Delaware St. and include a speakeasy bar, a restaurant and an upper-level event space.

According to Daniel Lopez of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the space will be privately funded.

The plan, proposed by Plaza Entertainment, LLC will be heard and examined at a public hearing before the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission in May. Plaza Entertainment, LLC is a subsidiary of Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

