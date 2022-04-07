Obama Returns To White House, Touts Affordable Care Act

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Former President Obama says nothing made him prouder than signing the Affordable Care Act in 2010. During a White House ceremony, Obama noted how difficult it was getting the bill passed with uncooperative Republicans. Obama cited repeated Republican attempts to repeal the law and said it’s “pretty darn popular” now. President Biden said Obamacare proved that “hope leads to change.” He insisted it is about making life better for struggling families.

Biden said his administration is committed to lowering healthcare costs and expanding coverage. He warned that Republicans are still plotting a repeal of Obamacare, calling it “unrelenting.” Vice President Harris opened the event and said Obamacare has provided high quality, affordable healthcare to millions of Americans. As he began speaking, Obama jokingly referred to “Vice President Biden and Vice President Harris.” He laughed and called it a “setup.” Obama hasn’t been at the White House since he left office in early 2017.

