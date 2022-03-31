The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Wanda Sykes Discusses What Happened At The Oscars

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Wanda Sykes Discusses What Happened At The Oscars

Wanda Sykes was on The Ellen Show talking about the Oscars. Wanda said Chris Rock apologized to her at the Oscar after party and she did not agree with Will being allowed to stay for the rest of the show.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MB67RZ0C1Q

Chris Rock Says He’s ‘Processing’ Will Smith Slap and Will Talk About It ‘At Some Point’ in the Future

Chris Rock was in Boston last night for his first comedy show since the Oscars. He decided to address the ‘elephant in the room.’

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/03/30/chris-rock-addresses-slap-comedy-club-boston/

Questlove Had No Idea What Happened Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

Questlove has always been open about his anxiety. To manage it he meditates. He sat down with his boss and friend Jimmy Fallon to talk about his big Oscar night and what it was like receiving his award after the Will and Chris situation.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lql0__XNS_M

Braxtons feel sister Traci’s husband and team are ‘exploiting her death’

The Braxtons’ sister Traci died two weeks ago after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer, and her husband and management have planned a viewing with Zoom links and a funeral service against her final wishes, according to sources.

“Traci did not want a funeral or wake. She did not want people looking all over her body. She specifically requested to be immediately cremated… There was a Zoom meeting that made it clear about what she wanted, and now her husband is trying to cash in on her name,” a Braxton insider said.

https://pagesix.com/2022/03/30/braxtons-claim-sister-tracis-husband-is-exploiting-her-death/

