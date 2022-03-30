Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — What used to be a seven-story glass vending machine for cars is now a demolition site.

If you’ve driven north of Indianapolis, you’ve probably driven past the Carvana tower. It was built just a little more than three years ago, but it’s being torn down to make for a new Interstate 465 interchange on the city’s northeast side.

Passerbys like Philip Montarsi said they were shocked to see the building torn to pieces.

“We were flabbergasted. It was like, ‘Oh my gosh it’s coming down,’ so we had to stop,” he said.

Leon Montarsi expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh you’re tearing it down.’ I’m surprised you didn’t reuse it.”

It’s all part of the state’s estimated $435 million Clear Path 465 project, which will completely redo the Interstate 69 and I-465 interchange. State officials say the interchange is currently at capacity.

Read more from WRTV here

