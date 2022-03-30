Indy
HomeIndy

Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — What used to be a seven-story glass vending machine for cars is now a demolition site.

If you’ve driven north of Indianapolis, you’ve probably driven past the Carvana tower. It was built just a little more than three years ago, but it’s being torn down to make for a new Interstate 465 interchange on the city’s northeast side.

Passerbys like Philip Montarsi said they were shocked to see the building torn to pieces.

“We were flabbergasted. It was like, ‘Oh my gosh it’s coming down,’ so we had to stop,” he said.

Leon Montarsi expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh you’re tearing it down.’ I’m surprised you didn’t reuse it.”

It’s all part of the state’s estimated $435 million Clear Path 465 project, which will completely redo the Interstate 69 and I-465 interchange. State officials say the interchange is currently at capacity.

Read more from WRTV here

Carvana , Carvana Vending Machine , I-465 construction , INDY News , Northside Indianapolis , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Ben Crump Hired As Attorney For Family Of Teen Who Died In “Orlando Free Fall” Accident

 21 hours ago
03.29.22

Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars

 22 hours ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Top 5 Jaw Dropping Moments of The 2022 Academy Awards

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Oscar Winner Questlove Recalls “Belly Laugh” After Confusing Barack Obama For A Postmates Driver

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama On Writing Team for New Amazon Show

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Despite The Slap, History Was Made During The 94th Academy Awards, Full List of Winners

 2 days ago
03.29.22

From Tears to Pride To Slaps: The Best & Worst Moments From the 2022 Oscars

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

 2 days ago
03.28.22
Photos
Close