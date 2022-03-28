Oscar Winner Questlove Recalls “Belly Laugh” After Confusing Barack Obama For A Postmates Driver

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

We know that a lot went down last night at the Academy Awards, but one thing of major notice was the big win for Questlove in the “Best Documentary” category for his 2021 music doc, Summer of Soul.

During the press run before his Oscar-winning ode to the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, Quest shared some insight into his journey of success with the project so far. As might be expected, the moment that stood out the most involved forever-favorite President Barack Obama. What was surprising though was the funny reason it became so memorable.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the longtime drummer for The Roots shared the moment where he actually got Obama confused with a Postmates driver. Following a win at Sundance for the film, which has been sweeping up awards everywhere, Questlove told THR, “The phone rings and I’m wondering where my Postmates guy is with my food. So [the caller] is like, ‘Hello?’ And I was like, ‘Yo, come [to this] floor, I’ve been waiting for you.’ He’s like, ‘Huh? Wait.’ I said, ‘Postmates?’ ‘This is Barry. Wait, do you think I’m your Postmates?’ And I was like, ‘Huh?’”

He eventually noticed it was Big O after looking down at his phone to find multiple text messages saying that the President was going to be calling, which resulted in a “belly laugh” as he describes it.

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) gives a rare look into the six-week-long Black music festival held in 1969 at what’s now Marcus Garvey Park. Legendary soul acts from Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone to Gladys Knight & the Pips all hot the stage, but many were unaware of its existence at all until this film revealed the unearth footage.

Let’s hope Questlove doesn’t get too Hollywood as a new Oscar winner and forget who Obama is again! Watch his acceptance speech below:

