Tiffany Haddish Calls Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock A “Beautiful Moment”

The world was in shock as Will Smith walked onto the stage of the 94th Academy Awards to slap Chris Rock, but comedian Tiffany Haddish is calling the moment beautiful.

Of course, the incident has been very controversial but Haddish, who co-starred in the 2017 “Girls Trip” film with Jada Pinkett-Smith says the moment meant so much to her.

“When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me,” she told PEOPLE at the Governors Ball after the show. “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you. And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

