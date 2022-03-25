The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Trailer for Mike Epps: ’Indiana Mike’ Just Dropped

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Holly Robinson Peete Gets Multi-Picture Deal W/ Crown Media Family Networks

Holly Robinson Peete is staying in the Hallmark Family. She signed a multi-picture deal that includes exclusivity on holiday movies with Crown Media Family Networks. Holly said, “Hallmark is one of the most unique and warm destinations on television, especially at Christmas, and I am so proud of the projects that we have done together these past years.” Is it really Christmas without a Hallmark movie featuring Holly Robinson Peete?

Source: https://deadline.com/2022/03/holly-robinson-peete-multi-picture-deal-crown-media-1234985308/

Shonda Rhimes On When We Will See Rege-Jean Page Again on Bridgerton

Season 2 of the Netflix series Bridgerton dropped today. In a recent interview Shonda Rhimes tells us how and when we can see Rege-Jean Page again.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wdyu-oh6hM4&t=3s

Questlove Recalls Mistaking Barack Obama for a Postmates Driver

Questlove shared a story about the time he thought former President Obama was his Postmates. Obama was calling to congratulate him on his Summer of Soul documentary winning at Sundance Film Festival. He said, my phone rings and I’m wondering where my Postmates guy is with my food. The caller says ‘hello?’ and I was like, ‘yo come to (number) floor I’ve been waiting on you. The guy is like, ‘huh?’ I said Postmates? This is Barry. Wait do you think I’m your Postmates? Questlove missed all the earlier text messages alerting him the former president was calling.

Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.69013/title.questlove-recalls-mistaking-barack-obama-for-postmates-driver

Trailer for Mike Epps: ’Indiana Mike’ Just Dropped

The official trailer has arrived for “Mike Epps: Indiana Mike,” the three hour-long Netflix comedy special was filmed right here at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. Mark your calendars for March 29th when it is released on Netflix.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrwWCysKs24

