The Atlanta Falcons will send Quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts for 2022 third-round pick, per sources. This is a chance for the Colts to upgrade at the position after trading former QB Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders this NFL off-season. The news was first reported by Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer and on The Pat McAfee Show.
Ryan, 36, brings a wealth of experience including winning NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2008 and NFL MVP in 2016, leading the Falcons to Super Bowl LI in a losing effort against the New England Patriots. The 14-year veteran threw for over 3,400 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. In his career, Ryan ranks 8th in all-time passing yards with 59,735 and 9th with 367 touchdowns.
With Jonathan Taylor and a good offensive line, could the Colts have the quarterback to lead them to the playoffs and a possible Super Bowl?
Report: Atlanta Falcons Trade Quarterback Matt Ryan To Colts was originally published on hot963.com