Assistant Principal Toby Price Fired After Reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ To Second-Grade Class [WATCH]

In Mississippi, an assistant principal Toby Price was recently fired from reading the children’s book “I Need a New Butt!” to his second-grade class. The educator was an assistant principal in Byram, a suburb in Jackson for Gary Road Elementary for three years and didn’t think twice about sharing the silly book with the second-graders via Zoom.

“I never had an issue with it,” he said. “It’s just a fun, silly book.” Per his dismissal notice, he says his upper management said that he showed “a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment.”

