In Mississippi, an assistant principal Toby Price was recently fired from reading the children’s book “I Need a New Butt!” to his second-grade class.  The educator was an assistant principal in Byram, a suburb in Jackson for Gary Road Elementary for three years and didn’t think twice about sharing the silly book with the second-graders via Zoom.

“I never had an issue with it,” he said. “It’s just a fun, silly book.”  Per his dismissal notice, he says his upper management said that he showed “a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment.”

Listen to his story below.

Assistant Principal Toby Price Fired After Reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ To Second-Grade Class [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

