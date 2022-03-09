Hot Spot: Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Announce Joint Comedy Tour “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” Coming This Summer [WATCH]

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock are going on tour this summer for their joint comedy tour, “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed.” This tour is set to be legendary hitting New York and New Jersey first and more dates to be added. In not-so-happy news, Kanye West’s Donda 2 album’s number will not appear on any Billboard charts due to it being sold exclusively via the Stem Player. Also, the Supreme Court overturned comedian Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault conviction, rejecting Pennsylvania prosecutors to review the decision. Da Brat has information on all these stories and more.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Fans React To Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes’ Top-Charting Netflix Series, ‘True Story’
Fans React To Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes’ Top-Charting Netflix Series, ‘True Story’
1. You're Missing Out
Source:KingJames 1 of 10
If y’all haven’t checked out #TrueStory yet on @netflix y’all are missing out!! It’s by far one of the best shows out right now! @KevinHart4real my brother you killed that man!! Proud to call you my brother cause that performance was PHENOMENAL!! 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2021
2. STRESSED
Source:vnogueira09 2 of 10
The Kid’s team anytime Carlton is mentioned/seen/heard/thought of #TrueStoryNetflix #TrueStory @KevinHart4real @wesleysnipes @netflix pic.twitter.com/clywTD4i0h— V (@vnogueira09) November 25, 2021
3. Far Different From Anything Hart's Done Before
Source:OrlandoWilliamz 3 of 10
Kevin Hart went from Soul Plane to True Story… don’t let anyone tell you anything isn’t possible 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dqW4W9do5o— Orlando Williams (@OrlandoWilliamz) November 26, 2021
4. That Escalated Quickly
Source:1KevNash 4 of 10
Me after the 1st episode of #TrueStory on @netflix pic.twitter.com/LsZHZwUMVM— Kev Nash (@1KevNash) November 25, 2021
5. Memorable Performance
Source:trailertime_ 5 of 10
Wow. Kevin Hart really delivered something memorable in #TrueStory 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bIHcW1gWl7— Trailer Time (@trailertime_) November 25, 2021
6. The People Have SpokenSource:ashlEE2Es_DUH 6 of 10
7. Uh Oh, Things Get SPICY
Source:tveranny 7 of 10
I knew carlton was setting him up from the 1st episode #TrueStory pic.twitter.com/ltLNka3UwN— 2/2🦋 (@tveranny) November 27, 2021
8. 10 Out Of 10
Source:dexterization 8 of 10
Netflix Series True Story starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.— Dexy (Smoke Daddy) (@dexterization) November 26, 2021
10000/10 🙌🙌🙌dem! pic.twitter.com/oHoP3H7rdS
9. Grab Your Popcorn, It's A Wild Ride
Source:jcity513 9 of 10
Me the whole time watching true story series on Netflix..... #TrueStoryNetflix pic.twitter.com/gu2EG84uMm— J-CITY (@jcity513) November 26, 2021
10. Who Knew?!
Source:btron3030 10 of 10
Who knew Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes was the dream team we all needed?!? 🔥#TrueStory pic.twitter.com/yTw20E5Hmj— Benjamin Trecroci (@btron3030) November 26, 2021
Hot Spot: Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Announce Joint Comedy Tour “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” Coming This Summer [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com