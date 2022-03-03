Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Where Are We With The Pandemic? Dr. Fauci Talks With Ryan Cameron

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

The mask mandates are expiring, the COVID numbers have started to drop, tests are available to be sent home for free, but what does all this mean in the midst of the pandemic?

Ryan Cameron got to speak with the “top of the food chain” in Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

In this interview they discuss:

  • traveling with masks
  • testing for COVID being widely available
  • Spring Break concerns of another spike

Where Are We With The Pandemic? Dr. Fauci Talks With Ryan Cameron  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Morris Day Says Prince’s Estate Blocked Him From Using The Time Band Name

 2 hours ago
03.05.22

‘Good Times’ Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

 2 hours ago
03.05.22

Shooter In Jacqueline Avant Murder Pleads Guilty

 11 hours ago
03.05.22

Jack Harlow Cast To Co-Star In ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

 11 hours ago
03.05.22

Black Don’t Crack: Morris Chestnut Will Always Be Fine AF

 17 hours ago
03.05.22

Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting That She Has The “Biggest D**k In Chicago”

 21 hours ago
03.05.22

Nicki Minaj & Janet Jackson Announced As Essence Fest 2022 Headliners

 21 hours ago
03.05.22

Kelly Rowland Brings Spring Vibes To The Disney Dreamers Academy

 22 hours ago
03.05.22

The Internet Is Swooning Over Saweetie’s Haute Mama

 24 hours ago
03.05.22

Ban on Toni Morrison Book Reversed By Missouri School District Following Lawsuit

 2 days ago
03.05.22
Photos
Close