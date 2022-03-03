WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The mask mandates are expiring, the COVID numbers have started to drop, tests are available to be sent home for free, but what does all this mean in the midst of the pandemic?

Ryan Cameron got to speak with the “top of the food chain” in Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

In this interview they discuss:

traveling with masks

testing for COVID being widely available

Spring Break concerns of another spike

Where Are We With The Pandemic? Dr. Fauci Talks With Ryan Cameron was originally published on majicatl.com

