Unused Tickets For Jordan, Jackie Robinson Debuts Set Auction Records

Tickets for the debut games of Michael Jordan and Jackie Robinson are setting auction records. Heritage Auctions hosted the sales of each ticket. The unused ticket for Jordan’s 1984 debut game against the Washington Bullets sold for 468-thousand dollars. That briefly set the record for the largest sum paid for a sports ticket. A short time later, a ticket stub for Robinson’s Major League Baseball debut in 1947 went for 480-thousand dollars. The unused ticket for the Jordan game is the only one known in existence while the ticket stub for Robinson’s historic debut is just one of seven known in existence.

Anybody have an unused ticket of Lebron James or Steph Curry’s debut game?

