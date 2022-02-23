Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Sherri Shepherd Makes It Official, Russell Wilson and Ciara Are Posing A Serious Question

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Sherri Shepherd Makes It Official, Russell Wilson and Ciara Are Posing A Serious Question

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Sherri Shepherd Makes It Official While Giving Wendy Williams Her Props

Sherri Shepherd officially announced she is getting her own daytime talk show in the Fall. While sharing her excitement she wanted to dispel some myths.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaScYQFJoHH/

‘Kanye West Is Our New Michael Jackson’

In a recent interview Dame Dash compares Kanye and Michael Jackson.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaQv1sFjj47/

Russell Wilson and Ciara Are Posing A Serious Question

Everyone always wants to know, ‘what prayer did Ciara say to get Russell?’ Well here is the question Russell says you need to ask yourself.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaNgWGAl5Ws/

‘Martin’ Cast To Reunite for BET+ Special

Finally the cast of Martin are coming together for a special event. They are gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show.

The original cast of Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, and other special guests from the show will reunite for the special set for BET+ later this year. There will also be a special tribute to Thomas Mikal Ford who played Tommy on the show. He past away in 2016 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in Atlanta.

Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/martin-cast-to-reunite-for-bet-special/

bet , Carl Anthony Payne II , Ciara , fox , Indy , kanye west , karen vaughn , martin , Martin Lawrence , Michael Jackson , Russell Wilson , sherri shepherd , The Fix , tichina arnold , Tisha Campbell , Tom Ford , WTLC

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Jury Finds Ahmaud Arbery’s 3 Killers Guilty of Hate Crimes

 1 day ago
04.01.56

Its Official: “The Wendy Williams Show” To Be Replaced By New Sherri Shepherd Talk Show

 1 day ago
02.13.56

LeBron James Confirms He’s Playing His Last NBA Season With His Son Bronny

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Two More Suspects Named In Young Dolph Murder Case

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Tiffany Haddish Brought Her Stylish A-Game During NBA All-Star Weekend

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Meek Mill And Lil Baby Buy Mitchell & Ness For $250M

 3 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Former AG Lorretta Lynch Slammed For Defending NFL Racial Bias Case

 5 days ago
08.22.54

The IOC Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claims Of Racial Discrimination: ‘Every Single Case Is Very Different’

 6 days ago
01.01.70

The Wilson’s Serve First Family Fashion At The Bart Starr Awards

 6 days ago
01.01.70

DSW Announces Partnership With Black-Owned Footwear Factory JEMS By Pensole

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close