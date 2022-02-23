The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Sherri Shepherd Makes It Official, Russell Wilson and Ciara Are Posing A Serious Question

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Sherri Shepherd Makes It Official While Giving Wendy Williams Her Props

Sherri Shepherd officially announced she is getting her own daytime talk show in the Fall. While sharing her excitement she wanted to dispel some myths.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaScYQFJoHH/

‘Kanye West Is Our New Michael Jackson’

In a recent interview Dame Dash compares Kanye and Michael Jackson.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaQv1sFjj47/

Russell Wilson and Ciara Are Posing A Serious Question

Everyone always wants to know, ‘what prayer did Ciara say to get Russell?’ Well here is the question Russell says you need to ask yourself.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaNgWGAl5Ws/

‘Martin’ Cast To Reunite for BET+ Special

Finally the cast of Martin are coming together for a special event. They are gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show.

The original cast of Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, and other special guests from the show will reunite for the special set for BET+ later this year. There will also be a special tribute to Thomas Mikal Ford who played Tommy on the show. He past away in 2016 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in Atlanta.

Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/martin-cast-to-reunite-for-bet-special/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: