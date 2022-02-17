Celebrity News
DSW Announces Partnership With Black-Owned Footwear Factory JEMS By Pensole

You love to see it...

In a big step towards investing in Black-owned business, Designer Shoe Warehouse has announced that they will be investing in the first Black-Owned U.S. footwear factory, JEMS by Pensole.

Taking to Instagram to announce the exciting news, DSW expressed the importance of making such investments and why they decided to make the commitment they just made writing, “Black people only represent 3% of designers in the footwear industry. This has to change. Our goal at DSW is to increase diversity within the footwear design world, starting with our partnership with Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design.”

Aside from supporting a Black-owned business, the initiative will be putting some shine on the student designers from Detroit’s HBCU, Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design where Dr. Edwards isn’t just the Principal of the college, but also it’s founder.

We don’t know about y’all but we can’t wait to see what the talent over at Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design come up with for DSW in the coming future. Will y’all be supporting their creations when the time comes? Let us know in the comments section below.

