The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Wendy Williams Speaks Out, Mary J. Takes Us to Church

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Wendy Williams Speaks Out For The 1st Time

Wendy William’s attorney, LaShawn Thomas, Esq., released a statement on Wendy’s behalf addressing a number of allegations. It states in part,

Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being. During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns. Click the link below for the full full statement.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/02/13/wendy-williams-speaks-out-for-the-1st-time-denies-mental-health-allegations-slams-ex-employee-for-creating-false-narratives-she-once-considered-this-person-a-friend/

Rihanna On What She Is Enjoying About Her Pregnancy

Rihanna was at the opening of her LA Fenty store when she was asked what excites her the most about this next chapter of her life.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYre2YGcD_U

Kevin Hart’s Kids Are Not Impressed With Him

Kevin Hart was promoting his latest movie DC League of Super Pets. He was asked if his kids are impressed with him, if they see him as s super star. Watch the full interview with The Rock below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA3yNpisgFs

Mary J. Blige Took Us To The Dancery Last Night

Last night was the highly anticipated halftime show of Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar with surprise guest 50 Cent. Now, we all assumed Mary was going to do her Dr. Dre produced hit Family Affair but we didn’t expect Mary to take us to church with No More Drama.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdsUKphmB3Y

