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Lizzo on Thoughts of Michael and Prince's Legacy

Lizzo Praises Prince and Michael Jackson as Once-in-a-Generation Talents

Published on June 16, 2026

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A woman with curly hair singing into a microphone on stage, wearing a black leather jacket with studs and a white top.
Source: David Settle / Urban One

Lizzo Compares Prince and Michael Jackson on ‘Drink Champs’

Lizzo declined to choose between Prince and Michael Jackson. She emphasized their lasting impact and unique artistry that modern artists cannot replicate. She praised both musicians as once-in-a-generation talents. Lizzo also highlighted the intense dedication they brought to their craft. In contrast, she pointed out today’s viral culture. Lizzo credited the Jackson family and Motown for shaping modern pop stardom. Furthermore, she lauded Prince as the greatest guitar player of all time. She emphasized his musicality and influence. Ultimately, she concluded that there is no definitive answer to the Prince-versus-Michael debate. This underscores the enduring legacy of both iconic artists. The bottom line is that both artists left their mark in their music that’s going to last for generations to come. Source: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/music/articles/lizzo-compares-prince-michael-jackson-143342402.html

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