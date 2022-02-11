‘Look for the history right under your feet’: young Hoosier leads Black history tours

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS – Hundreds of times, Sampson Levingston has walked Indiana Avenue. Rain, sleet, snow or shine, Levingston is hitting the pavement sharing Indianapolis’ Black history and so far more than 2,000 Hoosiers and tourists alike have joined him.

“Walk and talk — it’s so simple but it ends up having so much meaning when you do it in a way that allows people to engage,” Levingston said standing on Indiana Avenue.

The 26-year-old’s first walk and talk was during the racial injustice protests in the summer of 2020. He said he wanted to bring people together and educate them on often untold stories. Not long after that, he turned it into his full-time job and started the tour company called “Through 2 Eyes.”

“My connection to Indiana history is the strongest because it’s right here that people that look like me were creating a future for themselves and that’s kind of what I’m trying to do,” Levingston said as he took WRTV down Indiana Avenue.

So far, he’s led 210 tours and says Indiana Avenue is his favorite. But the historic street is not the only place he brings groups on tours. Levingston also takes groups through various Indianapolis neighborhoods rich with Black history, including Irvington and Martindale. He even travels around the state, sharing stories there on social media.

