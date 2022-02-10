“The Batman” Gets Early IMAX Release

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Batman fans will have the opportunity to see Robert Pattinson don the cowl a few days early thanks to IMAX. Warner Brothers announced today that “The Batman” will debut at more than 350 IMAX theaters on March 1st, three days before its official March 4th release date. The studio says many locations are already sold out. The latest Batman film is directed by Matt Reeves and also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

