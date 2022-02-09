The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Chris Cuomo 60 million Payday? Sherri Shepherd Returns to TV

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Sherri Shepherd to become ‘Permanent Guest Host’ on ‘Wendy Williams Show’

It is being reported that Sherri Shepherd will take over the purple chair as permanent guest host of the Wendy Williams Show until Wendy is able to return to the show. Exes of the show will continue to monitor Wendy’s progress through her health challenges throughout the rest of the 14th season. If Wendy’s makes positive progress by the launch of the 15th season she will return. If not, Sherri is poised to take over the show with a name change apart of the plan if Wendy doesn’t return.

Source: https://deadline.com/2022/02/wendy-williams-show-sherri-shepherd-permanent-host-1234928941/

Oscar Nominations Were Announced Yesterday

Oscar nominations were announced yesterday. Will Smith and Denzel Washington are nominated in the best actor category, Beyonce received a nomination in the Best Original Song category, Questlove received an Oscar nomination in the Documentary category. This is Denzel Washington’s 10th Oscar nomination making him the most nominated Black actor in Academy Awards history. He has won two Oscars-one for Best Supporting Actor in Glory and one for Best Actor in Training Day. The 94th Academy Awards air from Hollywood, CA March 27th on ABC.

Source: https://people.com/movies/oscars-2022-denzel-washington-most-nominated-black-actor-ever/

Chris Cuomo wants as much as $60 million from CNN

Word on the street is Chris Cuomo, who was fired from CNN in December for helping his brother in his sexual harassment case, is ready to claim what he feels he is owed by the network. He claims his former boss, Jeff Zucker, who resigned from CNN last week, not only knew Chris was helping his brother, then NY governor Andrew Cuomo but also had is own inappropriate dealings with his brother Andrew.

Chris is putting it all on the table. He feels he is owed the remaining 18 million on his contract in addition to sums equaling as much as $60 million. Chris plans to fight for every last dollar in his contract and loss of income from the 15- 20 years he has left in his broadcast career.

Source: https://pagesix.com/2022/02/08/chris-cuomo-wants-as-much-as-60-million-from-cnn/

