The Fix with Karen Vaughn

The Time A Fan Made Jennifer Lopez Cry

Jennifer Lopez was on The Tonight Show promoting her upcoming movie, Marry Me coming out this Friday. There is a scene in the movie when Owen Wilson holds up a sign that says Marry Me. Jimmy Fallon asked her if she remembered seeing any memorable signs during her concerts. Watch below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3lqCr1ESXE

Obama’s Production Company May Leave Spotify

It’s being reported that former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company will also be leaving Spotify. The deal between their production company and Spotify is coming to an end soon and in the midst of Spotify’s Joe Rogan drama, they more than likely won’t re-sign. Spotify was the home of ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ and ‘Renegades: Born In The USA’ which was hosted by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. Currently all programming has been deliver. New programming will not appear on Spotify.

Source: https://www.bet.com/article/84kve7/barack-michelle-obama-podcast-company-spotify-contract-ending

Someone Check On Kanye Because Kim Kardashian Has A Boyfriend

Pete Davidson opened up about ‘living life’ in the spotlight during a recent interview. He said, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much. I’m sorry, your who? Someone go check on Kanye please!

Source: https://people.com/tv/pete-davidson-calls-kim-kardashian-his-girlfriend-for-first-time/

Second Trailer Released for Kanye’s Jeen-Yuhs Netflix Documentary

Something else driving Kanye crazy—the fact that he does not have final say-so on the three-part Netflix documentary about him titled Jeen-Yuhs. The documentary drops on February 16th.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3d5rT7FGLE

