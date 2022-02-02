Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From The View

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Well, Whoopi Goldberg won’t be on The View for the next two weeks. Late Tuesday, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Goldberg will be suspended from the show following her comments about Jewish people and the Holocaust on the show. She had claimed the Holocaust wasn’t about race and instead about “two white groups of people.” While Goldberg later apologized for her “wrong and hurtful” words, Godwin said she’s asked Goldberg to take time to reflect and learn about her comment’s impacts.

