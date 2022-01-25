Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rihanna’s Foundation Is Pledging $15M to Climate Justice Organizations.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna & Asap Rocky

Source: (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) / (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Rihanna’s foundation is pledging fifteen-million dollars to climate justice organizations. The Clara Lionel Foundation partnered with Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall [[ Hashtag Start Small ]] initiative to make this happen. The foundation is committed to building partnerships that elevate, support, and fund people on the frontlines of the climate justice movement. The grants will go to eighteen organizations across the U.S. and Caribbean. Most partnering organizations are led by women, youth, Black, Indigenous, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ communities.

More on this story here:

https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/climate-change/591324-rihannas-foundation-pledges-15-million-to

rihanna , The Clara Lionel Foundation

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
Rihanna during acceptance speech

Rihanna’s Foundation Is Pledging $15M to Climate Justice Organizations.

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Julia Fox “Could Care Less” About Opinions About Her Relationship With Kanye West, Twitter Clowns The Pair

 14 hours ago
02.13.35

Seeing Sounds: Pharrell Williams Announces Tiffany & Co. Collaboration

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Watch Kanye West Talks Wild In New ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ Interview

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping 8 People In His Basement

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Ian Alexander Jr, The Son of Actress/Director Regina King Has Died

 4 days ago
04.27.33

Mama Tina Reflects On Her Costume Design Days For Beyoncé In A Flashback Friday Post

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Comedian Louie Anderson Passes Away At Age 68

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Venus Williams Serves Haute Looks At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Jay-Z’s Team ROC Calls For Department Of Justice To Probe Corruption In Kansas City PD

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close