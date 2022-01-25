Rihanna’s Foundation Is Pledging $15M to Climate Justice Organizations.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna’s foundation is pledging fifteen-million dollars to climate justice organizations. The Clara Lionel Foundation partnered with Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall [[ Hashtag Start Small ]] initiative to make this happen. The foundation is committed to building partnerships that elevate, support, and fund people on the frontlines of the climate justice movement. The grants will go to eighteen organizations across the U.S. and Caribbean. Most partnering organizations are led by women, youth, Black, Indigenous, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ communities.

More on this story here:

https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/climate-change/591324-rihannas-foundation-pledges-15-million-to

Also On 106.7 WTLC: