The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Neyo on the State of R&B, Kanye’s Rant, Where is Wendy Williams?

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Ne-yo On The State of R&B Music.

Tonight is Urban One Honors on TV One. Ne-yo is the host and talked about the state of R&B music and the impact it has on relationships today. You can catch Ne-yo tonight at 8pm on TV One hosting TV One Honors. The honorees are Jennifer Hudson, Timbaland, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Tasha Cobb-Leonard and Gamble & Huff.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CYwXE1yIlMk/

Kanye West Kept Us Busy This Weekend

Friday night a song leaked that featured a verse from Kanye West. Here is the line that kicked off the weekend, God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson a** As we know, Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson. Saturday was his daughter, Chicago’s, 4th birthday and it appears Kanye was not invited. I done called Kim, text the nannies..that’s gonna imprint I her mind I wasn’t there for her. Kanye, how you call Tristan of ALL people??? Well it appears all ended well as Kanye was later seen in photos at the birthday party. He later hopped back social media and said Travis Scott, Kylie’s boyfriend,  told him where the party was. 

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CYvXEnZOj-w/

Sources Fear Wendy Williams May Never Return To Her Show: ‘She Has Disappeared’

Where is Wendy? Sources close to Wendy Williams and the Wendy Williams Show claim Wendy has “disappeared” and not in contact with anyone during her extended leave from the show. While speaking with The Sun, one insider says, “She hasn’t been talking to anybody, not producers, not senior producers- no one,” the source explained. “She has disappeared and the only line of contact production she has is through her manager.”

Source: https://madamenoire.com/1306037/sources-fear-wendy-williams-may-never-return-to-her-show-she-has-disappeared/

