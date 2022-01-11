The Fix with Karen Vaughn: How Whoopi Goldberg Helped Megan Good on the Set of ‘Harlem’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

James Mtume, Jazz Great Dies At 76

Over the weekend lost James Mtume, the R&B and jazz percussionist, recording artist and producer best known for his 1983 hit song Juicy Fruit and his work with Miles Davis among other top jazz musicians has died at the age of 76. The Philly native worked on albums like Mary J Blige’s Share My World and KCI-Jo-Jo’s Love Always. Plus he was the music supervisor for the hit show New York Undercover.

Source: https://variety.com/2022/music/news/mtume-notorious-big-juicy-fruit-dead-dies-1235150073/

Jordin Sparks On Whitney Houston Being Her Mentor

Jordin Sparks was on The Real when the women talked about who their mentors are. Jordin shared a story from when she starred in the movie Sparkle with Whitney Houston. Jordin had just finished a singing scene and felt unsure of it. She said that day was Whitney Houston’s day off start 4:26 she came that day it was her day off…end 5:00 and I just broke down into tears

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9SsHGLCnVg&t=208s

AUDIO How Whoopi Goldberg Helped Megan Good on the Set of ‘Harlem’

Speaking of mentors, another person who received help from a mentor was Megan Good from Whoopi Goldberg. Megan shared that on the set of Harlem she had an issue with pronouncing a word.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZofmZqYl66w

Will Smith Wins At The Golden Globe awards.

The Golden Globes were last night but they were not televised due to Covid. Will Smith won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture for his role in King Richard. He beat out Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali in the category. The Golden Globes is seen as the kick off to award season.

Source: https://www.goldenglobes.com/person/will-smith

