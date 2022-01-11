Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: How Whoopi Goldberg Helped Megan Good on the Set of ‘Harlem’

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jordin Sparks On Whitney Houston Being

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

James Mtume, Jazz Great Dies At 76

Over the weekend lost James Mtume, the R&B and jazz percussionist, recording artist and producer best known for his 1983 hit song Juicy Fruit and his work with Miles Davis among other top jazz musicians has died at the age of 76. The Philly native worked on albums like Mary J Blige’s Share My World and KCI-Jo-Jo’s Love Always. Plus he was the music supervisor for the hit show New York Undercover.

Source: https://variety.com/2022/music/news/mtume-notorious-big-juicy-fruit-dead-dies-1235150073/

Jordin Sparks On Whitney Houston Being Her Mentor

Jordin Sparks was on The Real when the women talked about who their mentors are. Jordin shared a story from when she starred in the movie Sparkle with Whitney Houston. Jordin had just finished a singing scene and felt unsure of it. She said that day was Whitney Houston’s day off start 4:26 she came that day it was her day off…end 5:00 and I just broke down into tears

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9SsHGLCnVg&t=208s

AUDIO How Whoopi Goldberg Helped Megan Good on the Set of ‘Harlem’

Speaking of mentors, another person who received help from a mentor was Megan Good from Whoopi Goldberg. Megan shared that on the set of Harlem she had an issue with pronouncing a word.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZofmZqYl66w

Will Smith Wins At The Golden Globe awards.

The Golden Globes were last night but they were not televised due to Covid. Will Smith won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture for his role in King Richard. He beat out Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali in the category. The Golden Globes is seen as the kick off to award season.

Source: https://www.goldenglobes.com/person/will-smith 

James Mtume , Jordin Sparks , karen vaughn , Megan Good , Richard Williams , The Fix , Whitney Houston , Whoopi Goldberg , Will smith , WTLC

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Rachael Rollins Becomes 1st Black Woman Appointed As United States Attorney For Massachusetts

 10 hours ago
06.21.24

Reason Says Fabolous Is A Better Rapper Than André 3000, Hopes For VERZUZ Between Them

 11 hours ago
10.19.24

‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Bob Saget Passes Away At 65

 2 days ago
12.11.23

Philly’s R&B Legend, James Mtume Passes Away at 76

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Sidney Poitier Dead at 94, First Black Man to Win Oscar

 4 days ago
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton Rio De Janeiro In Brazil All Because He Got Served First

 4 days ago
12.22.21

Brandy Serves Looks And Confidence In A Hot Pink Aliette Suit

 5 days ago
01.01.70

80% Of Chicago Homicide Victims Are Black, City’s Crime Rate Highest Since 1996

 6 days ago
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

 6 days ago
01.01.70

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In Houston Home

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close