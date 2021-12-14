WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

HBO Drops Trailer for Insecure: The End Documentary

Issa Rae is giving fans one last holiday gift. Insecure: The End the documentary will air on December 26th. The doc will follow the cast and crew as they film the final season with special unforgetable moments. The documentary will feature interviews with Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and more. The trailer opens with an emotional speech from Issa Rae that will pull at your heart strings.

Read the full story here.

Source: https://www.vulture.com/2021/12/insecure-the-end-documentary-comes-out-on-hbo-december-26.html

