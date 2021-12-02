Kanye West and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” Concert Tickets Are Selling For $7000

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no doubt that Drake and Kanye West‘s “Free Larry Hoover” concert is one of this year’s most anticipated events, but the recent change in the price of tickets for the event has fans scratching their heads and clutching their wallets.

According to reports, resale ticket prices for the concert set to occur at the Los Angeles Forum on December 9th have reached the healthy price tag of more than $7500 on Ticketmaster. The increase in price is said to be a result of ticket prices being gouged by resellers after tickets for the once-in-a-lifetime event were made available to fans initially costing around $200 to $500 USD.

Of course, fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief of the updated price with some calling out the two megastars for seemingly manufacturing beef to increase ticket sales, while others cracked jokes over the new hefty price tag.

“These two stay finessing yall,” the fan wrote.”They were never beefing.”

While fans continue to debate over the price, YK Osiris showed fans exactly why Drake is worth the big bag after giving fans a rare glimpse into Drake’s trophy room.

The enormous and spacious area features the OVO Sound head honcho’s Grammy trophies, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and more—all encased in special glass containers.

“This is what you call f**king greatness,” he said while filming the room. “It’s crazy, man. This is what I look up to, I swear to God, on my life. On my son, I do. Oh my god. Wow. It’s nasty, man. It’s nasty in here. Sh*t gets real messy, man.”

The Certfied Loverboy artist’s trophy room could soon be getting even bigger in January after it was announced that he’s up for two awards at the 2022 Grammys. with the aforementioned album in the race for Best Rap Album while his chart-topping single and collaboration with Future and Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”, is nominated for Best Rap Performance.

