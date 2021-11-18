Fake Drake: This Guy Makes $5,000 At Events Impersonating The ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Rapper

The business of celebrity impersonators is nothing new, but sometimes the real deal isn’t too keen on being doubled — remember that Tina Turner lookalike that’s getting sued by the real Queen Of Rock N’ Roll?!
However, one guy that strikes an uncanny resemblance to hip-hop golden boy Drake doesn’t have those issues, as he not only has an unofficial OK to carry on from the Certified Lover Boy rapper but also makes an impressive $5,000 to show up at events as a “Fake Drake” of sorts.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The man who goes by @IzzyyDrake on Instagram (seen above) is currently going viral off his lucrative side hustle, even appearing on the popular No Jumper podcast recently to milk the 15 minutes of fame even further. “People DM me, ‘Hey, you wanna come to my event?’ ‘Cause they can’t pay Drake, he’s too expensive,” the 22-year-old celeb impersonator told host Adam22, and he’s even from Toronto as well just like the Take Care superstar. In all honestly, the guy’s got his act pretty spot-on, from the voice and the full-faced beard all the way down to Drake’s now-signature heart-shaped hairline.
As far as whether he has actual approval from Aubrey himself, @IzzyyDrake says they actually have a mutual friend who reportedly said, “Drake was just like, ‘It doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t affect me, let the guy get his bag. It isn’t affecting me,’” further adding, “He didn’t really give a f**k.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Watch the No Jumper interview with “Fake Drake” above for a major mind-boggling experience, and let us know what you think of his forthcoming single (!!!) that will either take things to a whole other level of creepy or spark a new trend of great pretenders:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Ye Sir: Kanye West Seeks To Squash Drake Beef As J. Prince Looks On, Twitter Reacts
Ye Sir: Kanye West Seeks To Squash Drake Beef As J. Prince Looks On, Twitter Reacts
1.
1 of 13
J Prince and his associates at Kanye’s house this morning pic.twitter.com/IN3623gzBO— Wongo (@whereswongo) November 9, 2021
2.
2 of 13
J Prince and Kanye before they shot that video. pic.twitter.com/rUhYdwC67I— TeejSmoothDude (@WaveGodTeej) November 9, 2021
3.
3 of 13
"Can I at least grab my hat?" - Kanye while being kidnapped by J Prince— America Is Musty (@DragonflyJonez) November 9, 2021
4.
4 of 13
J. Prince goons behind the camera https://t.co/7LET2QtV6t pic.twitter.com/QMHgilWfH5— Ahmed/As a nigga from the streets 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 9, 2021
5.
5 of 13
Kanye barely looked at the camera while J Prince was standing there.— Ahmed/As a nigga from the streets 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 9, 2021
6.
6 of 13
The power J Prince got is insane … lmaoo first time i see Kanye look like a kid in the room https://t.co/6CVVXbVbrV— 🧍🏽 (@QuanStfu) November 9, 2021
7.
7 of 13
J Prince had Kanye reading that shit like pic.twitter.com/NZSoQH1xbT— SSID/Former Baby (@1017Van) November 9, 2021
8.
8 of 13
“And put this Hat on! Nobody wanna see that clown ass haircut” - J Prince https://t.co/E5HxeWmyv3— Roachez, Buenaz Nochez (@tweets_by_dre) November 9, 2021
9.
9 of 13
LMAOOO why this look like they holding Kanye in a foreign country until the US Government deposits 5 Billion dollars into J Prince's bank account 😭 https://t.co/FRqR70Nmeh— Hospey. (@Hospey) November 9, 2021
10.
10 of 13
J Prince's #1 shooter waiting for Kanye West to go off-script in that video: pic.twitter.com/FK4mke1gjZ— Space Dandy Moss 🟪🟪 S18E84 (@MillyBeamen) November 9, 2021
11.
11 of 13
It was about 6am, I was in Hartsville Jackson, I saw J Prince at ticket counter with about 6/7 dudes. He acknowledged me, I was was taken aback. I froze.— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 9, 2021
That’s the whole story.
12.
12 of 13
J Prince def told him you not having me on camera with that haircut. Put a hat on. https://t.co/C9mlcvmjMV— Wells P (@Wells_P) November 9, 2021
13.
13 of 13
Jay Prince is really the last truly scary nigga in hip hop. No "lol". https://t.co/WV9v0fMvah— Naima Cochrane (Original Recipe) (@naima) November 9, 2021
Fake Drake: This Guy Makes $5,000 At Events Impersonating The ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Rapper was originally published on blackamericaweb.com