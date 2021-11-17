WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon came to the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry and spilled it all! The talk show host gave us the rundown of what we can expect on his talk show. Nick shares why it was important to him to bring his colleagues up with him as he goes through this new venture. He also talks about why he was a successful child star and what coming up as one was like. Do the comments about his children’s mothers and kids bother him? What’s popping with the whole Dani Leigh and Da Baby situation…To see what Nick has to say watch the full interview! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all that!

Nick Cannon Talks His Talk Show, His Time At HU, Speaks On Negative Comments About His Kids + More! was originally published on kysdc.com

