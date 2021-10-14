Mikado Japanese Restaurant in downtown Indy to close in December

A view of the Mikado Japanese Restaurant in downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 13, 2021. (WISH Photo)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A restaurant in downtown Indianapolis for more than two decades announced Wednesday night it’ll be closing sometime in the beginning of December.
Mikado Japanese Restaurant, 148 S. Illinois St., said on Facebook, “Our family is looking forward to taking a much needed break, however, we will be back with a new project soon.”
No explanation was given in the Facebook post for the closing.
Here is the text from the restaurant’s Facebook post:
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce we have to say goodbye after serving Indy for 23 years. We will be open until the beginning of December.
“We will miss seeing everybody and are grateful for your support all these years. We’re proud to have been one of the few family-, women- and minority-owned businesses in the Wholesale District that had navigated through the 2008 financial crisis, served crowds of people during Super Bowl XLVI and now weathering through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to thank all our current and former staff for supporting us for the past 23 years. You make up the fabric of what is Mikado and have been key to making our restaurant special. The past two decades would not have been possible without you!
“Thank you to our guests for sharing your birthdays, date nights, marriage proposals, anniversaires and other special events with us. We hope your memories of us include our sushi, mystery rolls, salmon teriyaki and most importantly a fond enjoyable dining experience with us. We are incredibly grateful to have served you and made friends with so many of you.
“Come visit between now and the beginning of December. We’ll be cranking out sushi, dumplings, and your favorite dishes from our kitchen. We can’t wait to see you!
“Our family is looking forward to taking a much needed break, however, we will be back with a new project soon. So in the meantime, please keep following us for future updates.
“We wish you and your family safety and good health.”
