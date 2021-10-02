Shaquille O’Neal Keeps It All The Way Real About Kyrie Irving, Feels The Nets Should “Get His Ass Up Outta Here”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

You can always count on Shaquille O’Neal to keep it all the way real when it comes to the NBA and its players.

The Inside The NBA analyst didn’t bite his tongue on the latest episode of “Tiki and Tierney” on CBS Sports Radio/CBS Sports Network. The conversation shifted to the latest Kryie Irving drama regarding him not taking the COVID-19 vaccine putting his availability for Brooklyn Nets home games in jeopardy. O’Neal had a solution for the problem, trade Irving.

Per CBS Sports:

“I would go upstairs and say ‘get him up outta here. Get him up outta here’ We can win with the one-two punch, a great shooter, and the rebounders we have. Cause now every day, we have to answer questions about him and what he’s doing. Get his ass up outta here. Whoever owns the Brooklyn Nets, get him outta here”

That should come as no surprise, being that during his career, Shaq only cared about one thing, and that’s winning NBA championships, so if your behavior in some way got in the way of that, of course, you had to go. O’Neal’s comments regarding Irving come after the all-star told reporters, “Honestly, I like to keep that stuff private,” when asked about his stance on the COVID-19 and the possibility of him not being able to play in Brooklyn Nets home games.

In New York, to be inside an arena, you have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite the Golden State Warriors doing their best to get him the proper information he needs, Andrew Wiggins also faces a similar problem because of his anti-vaccine stance. Despite these shenanigans, players like Irving, Wiggins, and Bradley Beal only represent 5% of the league. The other 95% is vaccinated, sources revealed to ESPN.

As for trading Kyrie Irving, we don’t think the Nets are at that point, but the team owner Joe Tsai had a very strong message for his all-star point guard.

“So Kyrie talks about it as a sort of personal choice issue, which I respect. But we all need to not forget that our goal,” Tsai told The Post. “What is our goal this year? What’s our purpose this year? It’s very, very clear: Win a championship. And the championship team needs to have everybody pulling the same direction.

It sounds like Uncle Drew better get with the program very soon, or he can find himself on a new team.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

