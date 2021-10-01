Indy
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — If you recently visited the Speedway gas station located at 1005 North Mitthoeffer and purchased a Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s drawing, check your ticket!

The Hoosier Lottery says Speedway sold one ticket worth $1 million. It matched all five numbers—only missing the Powerball.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, September 29 are: 2-7-11-17-32 with the Powerball of 11.

The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket holder should ensure the ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

