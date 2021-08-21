Celebrity News
You Care: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Get Lunch Together in Malibu

Ain't nothing wrong with keeping things amicable.

Kanye West and his soon to be ex-wife if not yet Kim Kardashian were spotted having lunch together in Malibu. Nope., we still don’t now when that Donda album will actually drop, for real for real, though.

TMZ has the tea if you still care about these two:

The ex-couple grabbed food together Thursday in Malibu with security in tow, and though it appeared they were trying to keep their hang on the DL … the fact they’re hanging at all suggests things are good between them despite being in the middle of a divorce.

As we’ve told you … Kim and their kids have been very supporting of Ye as he’s been dragging out the release of his upcoming 10th studio album, “Donda,” by attending both of his listening events in Atlanta.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February. Clearly, it hasn’t stopped her from using Yeezy’s listening session and the man himself for some photo ops. Just saying.

West’s next listening session is going down in Chicago at Soldier Field August 26. Allegedly, the album will be out the next day, but don’t hold your breath.

