Community comes together to support families of Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash

FISHERS — The Fishers community is mourning and remembering three teenagers who were killed by an alleged drunk driver in South Carolina earlier this week.

The wreck happened on Monday during the early morning hours in Spartanburg County.

The victims were identified as Brianna Foster, 18, who was a recent graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School, and twin sisters, Elleana and Isabella Gaddis, 17, known as Elle and Belle to their friends also died in the crash.

The twins were seniors this year at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Laci Bannon, a friend who has known them for years shared her memories with WRTV.

